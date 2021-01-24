Williams scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

It was Williams' second game since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury. After managing only 16 minutes in his first game, he nearly doubled his playing time in his second contest. The results were fairly strong, as he converted well around the basket and also connected on a pair of three-point shots. In addition, Williams also managed to match his career-high with eight rebounds.