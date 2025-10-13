Williams finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes of Sunday's 127-121 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Some may argue that Williams is facing a make-or-break season in Chicago after the worst campaign of his career in 2024-25. To Williams' credit, he reported to training camp in great shape and has looked solid through three exhibitions with averages of 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 55.6 percent shooting from the field in 20.4 minutes per contest.