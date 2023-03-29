Williams will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Alex Caruso (foot) is back and starting, so Williams will return to a reserve role where he's averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 triples per game on 52.9 percent shooting.
