Williams will come off the bench for Friday's game against Orlando.
No surprise here, as Demar DeRozan is back from his personal absence. Williams didn't shoot the ball well in his spot start on Wednesday against the Magic, but he produced nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.
