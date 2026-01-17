Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Williams exited Friday's loss to Brooklyn early due to a sprained right ankle and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's rematch. If the sixth-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Dalen Terry and Jalen Smith are candidates for a slight bump in minutes, while Julian Phillips could enter the Chicago rotation. In eight outings this month, Williams has averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over 17.0 minutes per contest.