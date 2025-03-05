Williams (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Williams may miss an eighth straight game for Chicago while dealing with a right knee issue. If the 25-year-old forward is ruled out in Orlando, the Bulls will likely turn to rookie Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips to pick up the slack with more time on the floor.
