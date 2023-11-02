Williams chipped in zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams wasn't able to hit any of his six shots while finishing with a minus-eight point differential, which was second-worst on the team, and was the second time he hasn't scored a point in a game this year. He'll never be the main scoring option for the Bulls with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but Williams hasn't attempted more than six shots in the last four games and is shooting just 26.7 percent from the field this season.