Williams provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 win over the Hornets.

Williams provided a nice lift off the Bulls bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a two-way performance. Williams has recorded 15 or more points in seven outings, three of which have occurred off the bench.