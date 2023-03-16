Williams generated 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Kings.

Williams hit double figures in the scoring column for the third time in four games, but his big production in the steals category was the primary takeaway from his line for fantasy purposes. The third-year player is averaging 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game on the season, but attempting to stream him for defensive statistics has been a hit-or-miss endeavor. Prior to Wednesday, Williams recorded only one steal over his last five games, and while he delivered five blocks in that same stretch, they all came within two games.