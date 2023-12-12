Williams (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams continues to land on the injury report but hasn't missed a game this season. He's started nine of the Bulls' last 10 games, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.3 minutes during that stretch.
