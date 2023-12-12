Watch Now:

Williams (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams continues to land on the injury report but hasn't missed a game this season. He's started nine of the Bulls' last 10 games, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.3 minutes during that stretch.

More News