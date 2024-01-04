Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Williams continues to deal with a sore right ankle, but he'll likely be able to suit up once again Friday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Good to go against Knicks•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Won't return due to ankle injury•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Good to go•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Will likely play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Goes for 22 points Thursday•