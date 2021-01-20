Williams (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The rookie missed Monday's game against the Rockets due to a bruised hip, and he was limited to only running during Wednesday's session. He hasn't been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hornets, but Williams will need to make some progress over the next 48 hours in order to play.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Out Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Quality secondary scoring in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Fills stat sheet Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Serviceable performance Tuesday•