Williams amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 loss to Sacramento.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, delivering yet another ho-hum fantasy line. Despite a consistent role this season, he has been unable to establish himself as a must-roster 12-team player. He can have limited value at the backend of a roster but honestly, if you are looking for upside, it may be wise to search elsewhere.