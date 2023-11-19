Williams logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Heat.

Over the first 12 games of the season, Williams made six starts and averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 23.7 minutes per game. However, over the last two games, Williams has managed just two points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 total minutes. As long as DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig are healthy, Williams' path to consistent playing time is blocked.