Williams notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.

Williams didn't have his best shooting night from the field, but he still managed to finish with 15 points. He especially struggled from beyond the arc, which is uncharacteristic of the Florida State product. Williams had knocked down 47.3 percent of his tries from deep over his last five contests heading into Thursday's clash, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him bounce back Saturday in Orlando.