Williams notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.
Williams didn't have his best shooting night from the field, but he still managed to finish with 15 points. He especially struggled from beyond the arc, which is uncharacteristic of the Florida State product. Williams had knocked down 47.3 percent of his tries from deep over his last five contests heading into Thursday's clash, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him bounce back Saturday in Orlando.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Double-doubles in win Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Turns in another strong showing•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Non-factor in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Active Friday•