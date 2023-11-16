Williams will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
DeMar DeRozan is unavailable for personal reasons, so this is a great opportunity for Williams to step up. It's no secret that he's had a very slow start to the campaign, as he's averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.
