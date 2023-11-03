Williams will come off the bench Friday against the Nets.
Torrey Craig will slide into the starting five in place of Williams. It's no secret that Williams has been struggling, as he's been held scoreless in two of his past three games. Maybe a move to the second unit will generate more offensive opportunities for him.
