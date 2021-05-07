Williams totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Thursday's win over Charlotte.

As usual, Williams wasn't a focal point offensively, but he made the most of his five shot attempts while registering his highest rebound total since March 17. The rookie has provided quiet but important value for the Bulls this season, posting per-game averages of 9.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and starting all but one of the team's games.