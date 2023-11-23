Williams amassed 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Thunder.

Williams took on a starting role Wednesday with Zach LaVine (foot) unavailable. While Williams wasn't particularly efficient from the floor, he came within three rebounds of a double-double. He'll likely revert to a reserve role once LaVine is cleared to return, and Williams has averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game over nine appearances off the bench this year.