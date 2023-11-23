Williams amassed 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Thunder.
Williams took on a starting role Wednesday with Zach LaVine (foot) unavailable. While Williams wasn't particularly efficient from the floor, he came within three rebounds of a double-double. He'll likely revert to a reserve role once LaVine is cleared to return, and Williams has averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game over nine appearances off the bench this year.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Starting sans LaVine•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Modest role continues•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Heads back to bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Flirts with double-double in loss•