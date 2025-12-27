Williams (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Friday in the Bulls' 109-102 win over the 76ers.

Williams had been managing an illness leading up to Friday's contest and was listed as questionable heading into the day, but he ended up being cleared to play ahead of game time. However, for the first time all season, Williams wound up getting dropped from the Chicago rotation while head coach Billy Donovan went with Jalen Smith and Zach Collins as the team's backup options in the frontcourt. Considering Williams had played fewer than 10 minutes in each of his preceding three appearances, his move outside of the rotation wasn't overly surprising.