Williams supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams was barely visible in the loss, continuing what has been a highly underwhelming season thus far. Despite playing in excess of 30 minutes on most nights, he is currently outside the top 150 in standard formats. While this technically makes him a viable 12-team asset, managers would be better served to target a player with more upside, or at the very least, stream his position.