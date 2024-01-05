Williams (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Williams and Alex Caruso (neck) have both been downgraded from probable to available. Coach Billy Donovan already said Zach LaVine (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) would come off the bench during their returns from multi-game absences, so it's unclear who'd start if Caruso and/or Williams can't suit up.