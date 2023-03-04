Williams supplied nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Suns.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup, although you wouldn't know it by looking at the boxscore. Despite having a consistent role for the majority of the season, Williams has been unable to elevate his production. He is barely inside the top 140 for the season, putting him well outside the realms of being a must-roster player. His lack of upside in any one category also makes it difficult to stream him, leaving him as just a deep-league commodity, at best.