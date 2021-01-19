Williams (hip) will not play in Monday's game against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Williams went from probable, to questionable, to out within two hours of tip-off. It is unclear if he suffered some type of setback with his hip issue or if the Bulls are just opting to err on the side of caution with their rookie. His absence, along with Otto Porter (back), could lead to extra minutes for Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine and Thaddeus Young in some fashion.