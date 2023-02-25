Williams finished Friday's 131-87 win over the Nets with 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes.

Despite his demotion to the bench, Williams was heavily involved Friday and had an expanded offensive role with the second unit. His offense is trending up with double digit points in four of his last five games, and his defensive activity has been great too with a total of 10 steals in that same stretch.