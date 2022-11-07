Williams chipped in 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to Toronto.

Williams missed seven of his eight first-quarter shot attempts, including five misses from within three feet of the basket. His seven rebounds matched his most in any game this season and five of those boards came off the offensive glass. The 21-year-old has made 44.2 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries and is averaging 8.9 points per game through the season's first 11 contests.