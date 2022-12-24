Williams finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-117 victory over the Knicks.
Williams posted a plus-three point differential in Friday's win. While he is a good defender, his 7.8 field-goal attempts per game prevent Williams from having a high fantasy upside.
