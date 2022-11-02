Williams provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 victory over the Nets.

Williams finished with season highs in shot-attempts, made field-goals, points, rebounds and blocks while playing 30-plus minutes for a second straight contest. This was certainly a step in the right direction for the third-year forward, who missed the majority of last season due to injuries. However, there are still areas Williams can improve on, as he turned the ball over three times and failed to connect on a trio of three pointers. Regardless, the forward has scored in double figures in three of the last four games and appears to be getting more comfortable, which should lead to increased aggression on the offensive end.