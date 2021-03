Williams totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win over the Raptors.

Williams continues to develop as a slashing sharpshooter, and he exhibited excellent effort in Sunday's win. The rookie's role has steadily increased throughout the season, and he continues to excel despite Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter's return.