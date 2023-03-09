Williams amassed 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 victory over Denver.

Williams has moved to a bench role since the Bulls signed Patrick Beverley in the buyout market. The move has reduced his upside, but he's shot efficiently (63.3 percent from the field) since the All-Star break, and the 18-point effort Wednesday was his first time reaching that mark since Jan. 23. Over the past seven games (one start), the forward has averaged 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes.