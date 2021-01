Williams (hip) practiced Thursday and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Williams missed the Bulls' most recent game, a five-point win over the Rockets, but it seems like he could be back in action as soon as Friday. He's having a solid rookie season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.9 minutes.