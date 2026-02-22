site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-patrick-williams-probable-for-sunday-519942 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Sunday
•
1 min read
Williams is probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand contusion.
Williams is dealing with some soreness on his non-shooting hand, but he's expected to power through it. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Williams' status.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read