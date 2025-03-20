Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
After playing 18 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday, Williams appears likely to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's been hard to trust in fantasy formats, hitting 37.8 percent from the field for the season.
