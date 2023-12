Williams (calf) is probable to play Wednesday against the Lakers.

Williams appeared to tweak his ankle/calf during Monday's loss to Philadelphia, even walking to the locker room with a minor limp, but he was able to finish the contest. His probable designation puts him firmly on track to play Wednesday. Williams' scoring has been volatile of late, but he's locked into a large role for Chicago, averaging 34.7 minutes per game and connecting on 49.2 percent of his shots over his last six contests.