Williams is listed as probable for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain.

Williams held the same designation before Monday's game and suited up, but he played just 18 minutes in the 128-104 win and finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal. The blowout nature of the game rather than the ankle injury might have been the primary reason behind Williams' low minutes load, but his status will be worth confirming nonetheless in advance of Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET opening tip.