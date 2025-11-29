Williams (wrist) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Williams missed one game with his left wrist sprain but has played the last two and is on track to suit up again Saturday. His presence may be needed more against the Pacers, as both Jalen Smith (hamstring) and Zach Collins (wrist) are out, meaning Williams could end up playing the backup center role behind Nikola Vucevic, who is probable with a knee injury.