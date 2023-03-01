Williams is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a right ankle sprain.
Williams came off the bench in his last three appearances and averaged 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game during that time. Although he's dealing with an ankle issue ahead of Wednesday's matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Plays well off bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Serviceable effort Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Bounces back with solid outing•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Good to go at Cleveland•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Likely to play against Cleveland•