Williams finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 124-112 loss to the Clippers.

Starting for the fourth time in five games, Williams came through with his best all-around stat line during that stretch. Even if he ends up receiving close to 30 minutes on a more consistent basis, Williams hasn't shown he can be a reliable producer from game to game this season, so managers may not benefit from chasing Monday's performance. Williams is still likely to lose out on minutes to some degree anyway, as Alex Caruso (foot) was sitting out Monday and should eat into the roles of Williams and Coby White once he's healthy again.