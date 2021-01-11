Williams submitted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assist and two steals in 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 130-127 loss to the Clippers.

With Coby White serving as more of a facilitator Sunday, Williams and Garrett Temple combined for 35 points to help provide some supplementary offense behind Zach LaVine (45 points). While the showing was a welcome one for Williams, his typical low-usage role on offense means this level of production shouldn't be expected moving forward. The rookie could also soon fall below 30 minutes on a more regular basis once the team gets Otto Porter (back) and Lauri Markkanen (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) back in action.