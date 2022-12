Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a left clavicle contusion.

Williams hasn't yet missed a game this season, but his status for Friday's matchup is up in the air due to his clavicle injury. He's been a somewhat inconsistent contributor recently, as he's averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.