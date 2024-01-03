Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to right ankle soreness.
Williams sustained a right ankle injury during Tuesday's game against the 76ers, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry are candidates to see increased run if Williams is sidelined.
