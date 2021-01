Williams had 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's loss to Portland.

The rookie continues to be a fixture in the starting lineup, but he's not a viable fantasy commodity in most formats. Nonetheless, Williams has already flashed some potential as a scorer, shooter and defender, so he's a name to keep a closer eye on in dynasty formats. Over his last five games, Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 threes in 20.8 minutes.