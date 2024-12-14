Williams ended Friday's 109-95 victory over the Hornets with four points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes.

Williams returned to the lineup following a 10-game absence due to a foot injury, logging 14 minutes off the bench. It's been another underwhelming season for Williams, averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game. Ayo Dosunmu has been playing tremendously since Williams was forced to the sideline but could be the scapegoat should the coaching staff opt to bring Williams back into the starting lineup.