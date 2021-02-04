Williams scored 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

Williams remains inconsistent in his rookie season, though this was one of his more well-rounded performances of late. He had recorded only two rebounds combined across his last three games, though he bounced back to rack up a minimum of seven boards in a game for the fourth time in his career. Despite struggling from three-point range, Williams managed to score well and has now reached double-figures in each of his last three contests.