Williams will start Wednesday's preseason game at Oklahoma City.

The rookie fourth overall pick played 25-plus minutes off the bench in both preseason contests over the weekend and averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. According to Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com, coach Billy Donovan is keeping an "open mind" about the potential of Williams starting in the regular season, so a strong showing Wednesday could help secure a spot in the lineup.