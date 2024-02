Williams (foot) has begun a light ramp-up but hasn't resumed running and won't play in Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to a left foot injury and will remain out Thursday. The 22-year-old forward doesn't appear to be close to a return and should be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans.