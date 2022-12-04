Williams will start Sunday's matchup against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams moved to the bench for the first time this season Friday, as Javonte Green (knee) moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season. However, Green will be sidelined Sunday, paving the way for Williams to re-enter the first five. Across 21 appearances as a starter, the third-year forward has averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game.