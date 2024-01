Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams was previously carrying a questionable tag. However, he's now dealing with some heel pain in addition to his right ankle soreness, so the Bulls will hold him out. Williams' next chance to play will be Monday against the Cavaliers. Ayo Dosunmu is likely to see a bump in playing time with this news.