Williams (ankle) told reporters that he will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams has yet to miss a game this season, and it doesn't appear that will change Friday despite the forward rolling his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. Through 15 games, Williams is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 25.1 minutes per contest.