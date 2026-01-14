Williams had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to Houston.

Williams failed to score for the second time in the past five games, a period during which he has averaged 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. It would appear as though Chicago has finally come to the realization that Williams is who he is, a depth piece with very little upside, outside of sporadic defensive contributions.